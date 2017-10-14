Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #0 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Inkwell welcomes Ellen Ullman, author of the new book _Life in Code: A Personal History of Technology_, which traces her experieces in the emerging technology culture from 1994 to 2017. Ellen, who divides her time between New York and San Francisco, wrote her first computer program in 1978. She went on to work as a programmer and software engineer for over twenty years. Her essays and books describe the social, emotional, and personal effects of technology. She is the author of two novels: _By Blood_;, a New York Times Notable Book; and _The Bug_, a runner-up for the PEN/Hemmingway award for first fiction. Her memoir, Close to the Machine, about her life as a software engineer during the internet's first rise, has been called a cult classic. We'll be discussing Ellen's life and work over the next two weeks. Leading the discussion is Jon Lebkowsky, well-known digital culture maven, co-operator, writer, activist, and enzyme. Jon was also part of the technoculture of the 90s and 2000s, and currently leads a technology cooperative called Polycot Associates.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #1 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Welcome to Inkwell, Ellen! Let's start our conversation with the present: what are you curious about lately? Where have you been focusing your attention?

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #2 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) It's my pleasure to be here, Jon. I look forward to our conversation. I can't say my attention has been exactly focused, but it has been preoccupied with anger. I am annoyed that both the mainstream and many online journalists are just discovering that the internet is not offering us a route to a glorious future. I'm especially disappointed by Farhad Manjoo, who is generally very smart and perceptive. Also see the first article in today's New York Times Sunday Review (October 15). It's titled, "Silicon Valley is Not Your Friend." What a discovery! There are many of us on the well who have been raising issues about the internet, the web, and technology in general, their effects on our social, political -- and personal -- lives. We have been sounding alarms for more than 20 years. I wish that those discussing technology now would look back and see the historical routes that led us to this unfortunate moment.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #3 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Can you say more about what led us here? I'm thinking the downside of pervasive Internet and all-things-digital was foreseen by authors of cyberpunk fiction in the 1980s, and there've been waves of cultural skepticism along the way. But the people I was hanging out with in the early 90s experienced a rush of utopian idealism; we were ignoring the dark side. Were you part of that, or have you been skeptical all along?

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #4 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) Jon, this is big question that pretty much encompasses the whole of the book. First, I hope the book expresses my love for technology, for the beauty that can reside in code, the elegance of algorithms, the satisfaction I feel when I take a machine apart, and get it back together (!). Most of all the delight I felt when I got my first real program running. I was self-taught. And after much distress, the exhilaration I felt when I sat back and said to myself, "It works." Nonetheless, I have been skeptical all along. I hope the origins of that skepticism are clear in the piece, "The Party Line." In that story, I talk about my first -- and enduring -- lesson about the limitations of the personal machines. This was in 1972. A group I worked with, the Ithaca Video Project, managed to get its hands on the first portable video machine, the Sony PortaPak. It was a liberation from the behemoth corporations who controlled television. There was a movement across the country of people who looked to the PortaPak as a way to make art, to effect social and political change. If this sounds like the coming of the PC, it was. In one video, we worked with a dairy-farming family that was in desperate economic straights. The immediate cause was the local milk cooperative refusing to pick up milk unless the farms installed a very expensive bulk tank. We showed our video around, even to the farmers in the cooperative. We were true believers. We would save the small dairy farm! The outcome, as you might have guessed, was that we failed. I hope the readers will look at the story to see the disillusionment I felt. From then on, I looked at technology as it evolved with excitement and a sense of exploration. But always with a gimlet eye.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #5 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) I'm thinking you'd already been writing code for a while before the Internet became more of a thing in the early 90s. What was your first experience of the Internet? And how relevant was it to the work you were doing? Were you quick to see the social and community relevance?

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #6 of 74 Administrivia (jonl) Administrivia: while you have to be a member of the WELL to post here, anyone can read this conversation at this url: http://bit.ly/ullman-inkwell If you're following the conversation and not a member of the WELL, you can add a comment or question by emailing it to inkwell at well.com. We encourage sharing and participation. Learn more about the WELL at https://www.well.com/aboutwell.html. If you want to join the WELL, see https://www.well.com/join.html.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #7 of 74 J Matisse Enzer (matisse) Hello Ellen! Long time reader first time poster (in this topic) :-) I read Close to the Machine back when it was released and have given several copies to people over the years. Along with Jon I too was part of that early time of internet growth and craziness: I worked at The WELL from 1991-1994 and was part of our connecting to the Internet, etc. etc. For this conversation I'm one of the folks who got a copy of the new book and I've read the whole book. Some consistent flavors I get from the book (and I suppose your work in general, The Bug, etc.) is this deep mixture of sadness, insight, and empathy. Tools, technology, instruments of power and change, these do present new challenges to us humans as they and we co-evolve, and yet of course there are things that remain the same, or at least evolve much more slowly: what it is to be human, our bodies, our deeper instincts and desires, etc.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #8 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) Thanks for your post, matisse. I suppose you're right in your identifying sadness as an emotional thread of the book. I hope you can also see it as disappointment. I did, and still do, love what computing technology is made of, meanwhile hating some of the uses it has been put to.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #9 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) I should also address jonl's question. I was aware of the social effects of technology when I worked with the Ithaca Video Project, as I've said above. But when I thought about your question, I examined my memories in more detail. I recalled that my first attraction to computers came with my immersion in logic --- to get *away* from politics. I had been in one of those 1970's lefty groups (a hilarious collection of "Marxist, Leninist, Maoist thought," as the group described itself). After one too many self-criticism sessions and Party rectification campaigns, I quit the group. Somehow, I found myself with a stack of books about symbolic logic. Even then, I was distantly aware that I needed to get to something abstract, something that might be "clean" of political dogmas (ha! then running right back into social issues as I went on to work as a programmer). I spent days and hours doing logic proofs. The search for solutions was additive. Looking back now, I see I was inadvertently preparing myself for the solitary, maddening life as a programmer. Also for the rush of pleasure when I got my first real program running: I works!

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #10 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) _Life in Code_ combines older, previously published material with new writing. What was your original vision or 'spark' for the book, that guided selection of existing pieces as well as the new writing?

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #11 of 74 Ari Davidow (ari) Let me take this opportunity to jump in and say that I am enjoying the new book immensely. I also noticed that there are pieces from late 1990s into the mid-2000s; then a jump until just a few years ago. Did you take a break from writing about technology for a decade, or were there just no pieces from that period that fit this book?

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #12 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) As for the "missing years": I think the story "While I Was Away" speaks to that. I was writing BY BLOOD. The idea was to tell a sort of stop-motion personal history of the internet and programming as they evolved over the decades. Then there was this hole. I posed the problem to my editor, Sean MacDonald, who replied, as he often does, "Is there an essay in that?" And it turned out there was. The tension I felt between the novel's story that had grabbed me and the wowing developments going on outside. (Like, uh, the introduction of the iPhone.) Per the next two stories in the section, I wanted to point out what we owe the past,that we need to know that what is happening now had its roots in prior decades of the development of computing technology. The spark for the book came from Sean. After I'd writing BY BLOOD, I swore I would never write about technology again. Sean wrote to say that he understood that, as a human being, I'd want to kiss goodbye the identification of my writing with technology. Then he said that, as a reader, he selfishly wanted to keep reading what I had to say. The book is, in many ways, the outcome of a battle, both with Sean and within myself. I have to go back to Jon's question about my experiences in the ye olde days of the internet. Mine began before that, with BBSs. To read the best description of those experiences, I refer the readers to an essay Laura Miller wrote in "Resisting the Virtual Life" (City Lights Books, 1995). The title is "Women and Children Last." She talks about how the general media portrayed women as being prey for men, whereas Laura said, in essence, we gave as good as we got. She also discusses the implication of the Electronic *Frontier* Foundation, the portrayal of the net as the wild frontier, where women, weak creatures, needed protection. I also love her declaration that because online she did not have a body, she could not be raped. A gauntlet!

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #13 of 74 Clarification (jonl) Ellen's in transit at the moment, but wanted to note that at the end of her last post she meant gauntlet (gantlet) as in glove thrown down.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #14 of 74 J Matisse Enzer (matisse) Ellen I do (also) feel the disappointement you mention, both in your work an I vfeel it myself. Perhaps I feel it a bit les than you do because I haven't had quite as high an expectation that any technology would quickly change the ancient human qualities. I do think that information technologies (writing, printing, mass communications, digital communications, the Internet, etc.) are part of a long long arc of the evolution of the technologies of collaboration, and that as a species our ability to collaborate effectively in ever greater numbers is gradually increasing across the centuries, and that in 200 years we will be a lot better at it than we are now, just as (at a macro level) we are better at it now than 200 years ago when only much smaller groups could collaborate, and genally only when in very close proximity to each other.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #15 of 74 J Matisse Enzer (matisse) jonl slipped in with a thrown gauntlet

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #16 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Ellen, that's an interesting take on "Electronic Frontier," but I'm pretty clear those of us who were involved at some level with EFF never would have thought of "women, weak creatures, [needing] protection." Rather, the idea of "frontier" was related to the lack of policy relevant to the new realities of cyberspace. Policy and enforcement needed help catching up. Wonder if Laura ever met Mr. Bungle, the LambdaMOO "rapist" described by Julian Dibbel in "A Rape in Cyberspace." http://www.juliandibbell.com/articles/a-rape-in-cyberspace/ An excerpt: "To participate, therefore, in this disembodied enactment of life’s most body-centered activity is to risk the realization that when it comes to sex, perhaps the body in question is not the physical one at all, but its psychic double, the bodylike self-representation we carry around in our heads — and that whether we present that body to another as a meat puppet or a word puppet is not nearly as significant a distinction as one might have thought." When that was published, I thought it bizarre that anyone could be so invested in a text-based virtuality. I suppose it was a hint of damage to come... (Matisse slipped in while I was typing.)

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #17 of 74 Virtual Sea Monkey (karish) I enjoyed the early stories tremendously. They evoked my own feelings from those times, places, and situations. (And there was the actual deja vu; I'd read at least the Y2K story before.)

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #18 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) The Y2K story is much changed from the Wired version, which was editor-pissed-up to the point that I had asked to have my name removed from the piece... The argument about women-as-prey on the Web continues, and I think some of Laura's bravery and dissention may have been tempered over the years. Revenge porn --badly named, should be threats to destroy one's life. Threats that come with "I have your address and know where you are and I can come after you," accompanied by emojis of knives and guns. These evoke real fear in the women receiving these threats. I asked Laura if she had updated her thinking on the issue. She wrote back to say she thought that more damaging, on a general level, is intellectual pile-ons. Barrages of nasty notes dissenting the ideas people have added to conversations. Posts designed to drive the person away, destroy her research, ideas, intellectual explorations. I was going to include a piece about the subject but decided not to. It would come near the end of the book, and I didn't want the question of on-line sexual harassment to weight down the movement toward the conclusion. I was going to write something like this advice to women: Before you take off your clothes to be photographed by anyone, demand first that you take a picture of the photographer naked. If your partner is a man, I suggest a picture of his dick. This is to be used only as a threat of retaliation about any exposing you online. I guess the advice has to go two ways, female photographer, naked male subject. The thought came to me in the spirit of Laura Miller, give as good as you get.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #20 of 74 Craig Maudlin (clm) For me, the Y2K story was a great illustration of the deeply human problem of dealing with complex technical issues that also have complex high-level, or social consequences. However clear the events of the Y2K (near) panic might be in retrospect, it seems we are still prone to getting lost trying to reason through many layers of abstraction. (And this is it's own form of coding probelm, isn't it?)

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #21 of 74 Ari Davidow (ari) One of the things that struck me about the Y2K story was that, of course, programmers were blamed as though they prioritized what they got to work on and were responsible for leaving that technical debt untouched. We see the same level of discourse today: the programmer's didn't deal with X, ignoring the fact that when issues aren't addressed, it isn't because programmers didn't know or want to deal with them, it is almost exclusively (exclusively?) because nobody wanted to pay for them.

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #22 of 74 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Yes, and you so often find usability issues because the cost of improving the user experience can be substantial. I'd like to get back to the subject of online harassment. I think the book mentions that SXSW had cancelled a panel on the subject, but that wasn't the whole story. After a bit of furor, the conference realized it was an important subject and scheduled an full-day Online Harassment Summit. Engadget summarized: "No one solution emerged as a silver bullet. But the day seemed more about letting people speak frankly about the challenges they face rather than walking away with a plan of action. That said, there was one seemingly obvious solution endorsed on several panels: whether it's online or in real life, if you see someone being harassed, do the right thing and help them." I think it's a hard problem to solve with so many voices, egos (and ids), in play. Where do we start? I did note that, after the Weinstein scandal blew apart recently, there was frank discussion on platforms like Facebook, with many men admitting to bad behaviors and agreeing to do better. Is there really a meaningful change, though? Yale PhD Molly Crockett "believes new digital technologies may be transforming the way we experience outrage, and limiting how much we can actually change social realities." (Wired, https://www.wired.com/story/the-problem-with-me-too-and-viral-outrage/)

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #23 of 74 J Matisse Enzer (matisse) Ellen: have you had any contact with the group https://www.womenwhocode.com ? If so what are your thoughts on it? Can/should its approach be used more widely?

inkwell.vue.499 : Ellen Ullman, Life in Code

permalink #24 of 74 Ellen Ullman (ullman) Sorry all. I've been responding LIFO, so I'll try to address questions in the order they came in. Craig, yes, the underlying problems of Y2K are still operating, even more than ever. Programmers exist is a constellation of code: the programs they write, interactions with code within their companies (often ancient and poorly understood), then interfaces with black-boxed modules from vendors -- an expansion that reaches into a global mesh of code. The scarier problem for me is the power of the algorithms that drive most of social media and decisions made for everything from medical procedures to political allocations to the operation of stock markets and financial interchanges to the person you're likely to go to bed with. In machine learning, algorithms write algorithms write algorithms, until even the original code writers don't know precisely how the algorithms work. They see the results, not how the code produced them. Human being are losing *agency*. I'm asked now, "What can Facebook do to... prevent hate speech, fake news, Russian interference, etc." All I can say is the Fbook is a big ball of algorithms, and humans can't possibly curate billions of postings. Someone usually says in replies, "That's terrifying." Uh huh.