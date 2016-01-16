Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.488 : Sarah Hepola, Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget

permalink #0 of 111 Inkwell Host (jonl) We're excited to have Sarah Hepola joining us for an Inkwell discussion. Sarah's book _Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget_ was an Amazon Best Book of June 2015. Here's Amazon's review: "Bracing and heartbreakingly honest, Sarah Hepola’s memoir Blackout tears off the Band-Aid of her alcohol addiction and takes a whole lot of skin with it, too. Thirty-something and a successful writer in Manhattan, Hepola turns at night to the embrace of alcohol. When her drinking transforms from a gentle suitor into an uncontrollable beast, Hepola begins to black out regularly, operating for all the world as if she’s fully aware and conscious but with no memory later of what she did. Her blackouts lead to sex with strange men and force longtime friends to take a cautious step back, and after several unsuccessful starts, Hepola finally completes the grueling process of getting clean. Hepola’s wry voice stays on the sane side of raw but doesn’t relinquish any power of authenticity as she casts a light on her own bad decisions as well the fact we now live in a culture where women getting tipsy or drunk is considered a sign of female empowerment. You don’t need to be enthralled by alcohol to be deeply affected by Blackout. But for those who do worry—or know—that they have similar struggles, Hepola’s ultimately uplifting story could help lead the way out of the rabbit hole of alcohol abuse." ~ Adrian Liang Sarah Hepola is the former personal essays editor at Salon. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, Glamour, Slate, and The Morning News, where she has been a longtime contributor. Back in the Pleistocene era of the late 90s, she was named the "tech editor" at the Austin Chronicle, probably because she was the youngest person on staff, and they assumed she understood the Internet. (She did not.) Not long after that, she started her own blog, right around the time they coined that word, and she's been discovering the marvels and horrors of online communities ever since. She lives in Dallas and writes while sitting in bed. Leading the conversation is Elizabeth Churchill, a longtime member of The WELL. Elizabeth joined the Well back in the pioneering days of 1990 with a 1200 baud modem (the exact same model Wilma Flintstone owned!), and her very first post was a dubious claim to have thrown a stolen typewriter off the Golden Gate Bridge. She spent the next 20+ years wavering between insistence and denial, depending on who was asking, until eventually the Well's collective memory forgot what the hell a typewriter even is and the statue of limitations was probably up anyway. Elizabeth currently lives with two elderly dogs in a tiny rustic treehouse deep in the forest on beautiful Bainbridge Island WA, a mile from the nearest paved road. Fortunately she enjoys hiking, owl gazing, and climbing up and down ladders.

permalink #1 of 111 Elizabeth Churchill (leroyleroy) Thanks, Jon, and hi Sarah! Let me start off by saying how very much I enjoyed your book. I read it straight through in one voracious sitting, simply could NOT put it down. On New Year's Eve at that! Which, ok, is maybe a little embarrassing, but it brings up what might be a salient point for this discussion: I am not a drinker. Through no fault of my own, I was dealt a genetic hand that manages to block any feelings of euphoria and other fun effects of alcohol. I certainly didn't inherit this condition from either parent, as both my mother and father were heavy social drinkers, and I'm pretty sure my mother and sister have both suffered alcohol induced blackouts. But when it comes to me, I might as well be drinking prune juice mixed with infant formula for all the thrill I get. It's not that I'm some kind of Puritanical abstainer, I'm just not capable of enjoying it. In the book you talk about how when you were drinking, you didn't like to be around non-drinkers. Has that changed now? Can we be friends?

permalink #2 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) Oh, I hated non-drinkers. I had this prejudice that drinkers were the “fun ones,” the ones who were truly living. Drinking was cool, which meant non-drinkers must be UNCOOL. A lot of us have similar blind spots. Atheists who can’t stand religious people. Intellects who don’t like sports fans. When I met a new person, I wanted to know one thing: Do you drink? Because if you didn’t, then I had no time for you. If you did, then let’s head to the bar, so we can learn each other’s secrets, and chase new adventure, and cry about our sadness. My drinking was like a two-decade-long game of “Truth or Dare.” And I liked being around drinkers, because they reinforced some of my own questionable habits: Bingeing three or four times a week, drinking alone, drinking to blackouts. There was always someone who drank more than me. When I began to see I needed to quit, this dismissive attitude toward teetotalers haunted me. If I gave up drinking, then I would become the kind of person I hated. Life is a hell of an instructor, right? I also had a wildly inflated sense of how many people drank. I’d say to my therapist (or my mom, or my friends): “But everyone drinks!” Which is clearly false. Something like 20 percent of Americans never drink at all, which is a massive amount, and the number of your non-drinking friends increases as you get older. But my vantage point was so distorted, because I’d spent so many years on a bar stool. Sobriety was the slow discovery of a whole other planet. A sober life can be boring, of course, but it can also be full-throttle. The splendor and agony of the universe without any numbing agent. And I began to learn HOW MANY PEOPLE don’t drink at all. Not just sober folks (and we are legion), but people like you, Elizabeth, who simply don’t dig it. Booze doesn’t jibe with their lifestyle or their biology. And I LOVE IT when non-drinkers tell me they enjoyed the book. Probably 10 percent of my emails begin, “I don’t really drink much, but I loved ‘Blackout.’” I think that’s because the book is really about the human struggle underneath the drinking: The insecurity, craving for connection, discomfort in your own body, the struggle to find your own voice. We all share that. I love hanging out with non-drinkers now, because they tend to have interesting hobbies, and don’t mind sitting for hours with nothing but tea or coffee between us. The far bigger challenge is hanging out with my old drinking buddies. I still love many of them, but if we spend too much time in the non-alcoholic world, I can sense them get that ITCH. They want the release. The slow pour. We often part at the witching hour. But that’s another subject. In short, yes, Elizabeth, we can be friends. Especially if we can hang out in your treehouse.

permalink #3 of 111 Elizabeth Churchill (leroyleroy) Absolutely! Any time you're in the Seattle area (though I warn you: it's reeeeally tiny, sort of like hanging out in a phone booth). That's interesting that other non-drinkers have loved your book as much as I did. Is that unexpected? I mean, how did you envision your reader demographic when you were writing the book: was it aimed at newly sober people, or drinkers who needed inspiration, or researchers and treatment professionals? And how has that played out?

permalink #4 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) When I was writing the book, I often thought about people stranded in the awful purgatory where you want to quit drinking but you can’t. I was stuck there for so long, and it was such a lonely place. I wanted those people to know life isn’t over after you quit drinking. I wanted them to know I had to fail many times, in many ways before I finally quit. Of course I also thought about people in the painful first year of sobriety, where you’re just an alien in a human suit. In a way, “Blackout” is my big “it gets better” speech. But over the years, as I spoke to friends about my book, the more I saw how the story resonated with many of them. Maybe they were going through a divorce, or losing a parent, or dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Those are all stories of loss and exile. How do you come back to the world? I was hoping the book’s appeal would be broader than simply the recovery community, and it has been -- although the recovery community has been great. The majority of readers seem to be women in their 30s and 40s. That’s not surprising, because I wrote it with them in mind. But what’s awesome is that men write me all the time and tell me how they relate. I wrote it with drinkers in mind, but non-drinkers see themselves in it, too. Is this just how writing works? You put a book in the world, and you learn that it speaks in languages you never imagined? I’ve only put out one book, so I can’t compare this to anything else. (And I’m not trying to suggest everyone likes the book. Of course they don’t.) I’ve learned, however, that the audience will bend to you. They will find their universals in your specifics. That’s so cool.

permalink #6 of 111 Elizabeth Churchill (leroyleroy) One of the things that makes your book stand out in the sea of recovery memoirs is your focus on blackouts. Like many people I had conflated blacking out with passing out but as you explain they're two very distinct phenomena. I've experienced people (parents, siblings, exes) who said and did terrible things when they'd been drinking, then denied any memory of it the next day. Clearly they hadn't passed out because they were capable of driving cars, slamming doors, throwing plates, insulting waiters. I suspected them of lying, or gaslighting, but after reading your story I understand they were probably suffering blackouts. Can you explain what a blackout is, how it works biologically, how it seems to observers and how it feels when it happens?

permalink #7 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) I’m glad you asked. A blackout is when you drink so much that your longterm memory shuts down. You can still talk and laugh, but later you have no memory of doing so. It’s an alcohol-induced amnesia. For a long time, blackouts were misunderstood in the medical community as something rare and only experienced by alcoholics, but they’re fairly common in binge-drinking circles, especially for women, because our systems process alcohol differently than men. Having a blackout is very creepy. They don’t feel like anything, but they can create startling moments of discovery. You become aware that time is missing. For me, I would wake up after a night of drinking and wonder: How did I get home last night? Why is that pizza box lying on the floor? It was disorienting. Pieces of my story were gone, almost like a reel of film was missing from the movie. I had a blackout the first time I got drunk, and I knew it took place because my older cousin told me all these crazy things I did that I couldn’t remember. So over the following years, when I woke up with data missing, it was like: Ugh, another blackout. But many people don’t realize how easily they can blackout (it’s caused by a spike in BAC, often the result of drinking fast, or drinking on an empty stomach), and so they assume they’ve been roofied. Roofies do exist, of course, but more frequently, when someone can’t remember a night of drinking, it’s because they blacked out. Here’s the other creepy thing about blackouts: You can’t tell someone is having them. A researcher I interviewed compared it to having a headache; you can’t tell what’s going on in someone else’s brain. And people in blackouts can be surprisingly functional, as you pointed out. They say all sorts of shit and later don’t remember it. One of the most poignant conversations I had after a book event was with the adult son of an alcoholic whose father went to his grave refusing to admit the terrible things he’d done and said while he was drunk. After hearing my description of a blackout, the son realized his father very likely didn’t remember those things. It was a heavy moment. Blackouts do have a couple warning signs. Drunk people who tell you a story, and then repeat the same story again? Those people are usually in blackouts. Sometimes people in blackouts get this zombie look in their eyes, like they’re not entirely there. But sometimes people give no signs. I’ve heard SO MANY stories from people who had an intense, powerful conversation with another person, and then the next day one of them doesn’t remember it at all. It’s very confusing. I used to think everyone knew what a blackout was, but I've since learned a LOT of people don't, which is crazy to me — that this fairly common and devastating side effect of binge-drinking is fundamentally misunderstood as “passing out.” From a neurological perspective, blackouts are pretty fascinating, and there’s still a lot they don’t know: Why do some people have them, and not others? (Genetics probably plays a role.) What are their long-term effects on the brain? (They don’t know.) From a literary standpoint, blackouts were a good metaphor to examine the denial of a troubled drinker. They create such a disconnect between you and the damage you cause.

permalink #8 of 111 Elizabeth Churchill (leroyleroy) You say women process alcohol differently than men. I imagine this is true not just biologically, but also psychologically and socially. One quote that really struck me was: “When men are in a blackout, they do things to the world. When women are in a blackout, things are done to them.” Can you elaborate a bit about blackouts and what you refer to as "nature's double standards"?

permalink #9 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) The line you quoted is something Aaron White at NIAAA told me. He’s one of the leading experts on blackout, and an incredibly smart guy. The broad-stroke tendency — and remember we’re talking in broad strokes, this is not true for everyone — is that men grow more aggressive when they’re drinking, and women become looser and more compliant. Is that nature? Nurture? I can’t say. But you can see how this would create some problems around sex and consent. What I said in the book is, “Nature insists on some double standards.” We are lucky to live in a time when young women grow up believing they are men’s equals, and they can do anything men can do. That’s wonderful. We’re taught equality, but I worry sometimes we’re not taught difference. To elaborate on my earlier point: Women get drunker faster. We have less of a particular enzyme that breaks down alcohol, and we have a higher ratio of fat to water in our bodies, which is why binge-drinking guidelines are five drinks for men and four for women. Place on top of that the fact that women are usually smaller (I'm 5'2"), and we do things like skip meals (a big one for me, and a major risk factor for blackout), and you see the problem with "keeping up with the boys." I prided myself on holding my liquor -- look how tough I am, I can match these guys shot for shot -- but my brain was shutting down. One thing I’ve noticed since putting out the book is that women and men talk about their blackouts differently. Men are more likely to find it funny, another night of drunken hijinks. Women are more likely to be mortified by what they might have done. And the terror is not just around issues of sex, either, though that is a big one. I used to strip at awkward times. I called people names. It could be a bad scene. The social costs of drunken buffoonery can be higher for women, whereas men might have more of a “boys will be boys” pass. Again, I’m speaking in broad strokes. I’ve certainly heard from men who were haunted by their behavior in a blackout, and oftentimes, it’s because they turned violent. Of course some women turn violent, too, but it’s less common.

permalink #10 of 111 behind on BADGES! (obizuth) this book is SO FUCKING GOOD. i hyperventilated all over goodreads. mazel tov, sarah.

permalink #11 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) Thank you! I am very honored by your all caps and f-bombs. As you can tell from the book, I throw many myself.

permalink #13 of 111 Tom Howard (tom) Sarah, hi. Thanks so much for coming here. I stumbled across an article of yours before I heard about your book and then happily got your book when it became available at my library. It is, I must say, a helluva story and you are a wonderful writer. And, I'm very happy for you and your reaching the point of stopping drinking entirely. It is so amazing how long people will continue such incredibly dangerous, destructive, damaging behavior, yes? The powerful story you tell in the book about the Paris trip reminds me of the way the movie "28 Days" with Sandra Bullock was told. We see her relate what happened at her sister's wedding and it is horrible. However, later in the movie we see it thru the sister's (and the world's) eyes, and it is beyond horrific. Your very, very personal experience of the man and (especially) yourself in Paris was practically heart-stopping. Do say more about the reactions you've received, if you will. So good to hear of the good feed-back you've received. I have seen such terrible things said in comments sections relating to recovery that it never ceases to amaze me - ever since Anne Lamott's columns in Salon and the discussions in Table Talk back in 1995.

permalink #14 of 111 Elizabeth Churchill (leroyleroy) (Not to distract anyone from the book, but since Tom mentioned Sarah's articles I just want to pipe in and say I'm also a huge fan. My very favorite might be "I Always Dated Tom Waits." Because, whoa, that's funny, SO DID I!) <http://www.salon.com/2012/04/14/i_always_dated_tom_waits/>

permalink #15 of 111 Frako Loden (frako) Sarah, I haven't read your book but I'm fascinated by people's ability TO drink at all. I'm half-Asian and believe I lack much of that enzyme that processes alcohol, so a half-inch of wine makes me red, giddy and talkative--and any more brings me down so bad I'd just rather not indulge much of the time. I'm fascinated by people who drink copiously and manage to carry on or pass out. I've had my share of fainting episodes that involve less alcohol and more weed or lack of fresh air, but I don't call those blackouts of course. I remember every miserable minute of them. Early in my college days I drank a lot of tequila, testing my limits. Now I hear of young people on binges, at spring break, frat parties . . . I'm amazed at the culture that surrounds drinking.

permalink #16 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) I like that essay too, Elizabeth. Thanks for mentioning it. Tom, I'm happy to talk more about the positive response. It's been overwhelming. I spent many years writing online, where the comments sections could be toxic. I had grown accustomed to stretching out my trembling hand with some personal revelation and getting a rotten tomato in my face in return. That has not been the case with this book. Of course, I'm sure I could find terrible things people have said/written, but the emails, tweets, Facebook posts, and notes I get through my website are incredibly positive and compassionate. The majority of people I hear from are people who want to quit drinking, or quit drinking a long time ago and are very grateful for the reminder of why. That first group: Those are the ones I so badly wanted to reach. I learned the hard way that nobody can MAKE you stop drinking. Nobody can GIVE you the willingness to change. That's why it's so tricky. You have to do it on your own. But as I walked across the long, cracked valley that led from "drinker" to "non-drinker," I needed about 100 different assurances that I was headed in the right direction. If my book can be one of those 100 assurances, I'm glad. I hear a lot of harrowing blackout stories, as you can imagine. I wouldn't want to go into detail. I always feel like those notes are a little bit like confessionals -- people want to share this one terrifying story with someone else, just to take a bit of the sting out of it. But I can say that a LOT of people have their own Paris stories. The world is full of pain, I"m sorry to say. Whenever I do a speaking event, I usually end up in some long conversation with someone -- a young woman who thinks she has a problem drinking, but is afraid of social exile if she quits, or a couple who are worried about their son/daughter, who is struggling with an addiction. Those might be the hardest, because you KNOW those parents would do ANYTHING if they could make their kid stop. They're so desperate. But again, it's not something they can control. My heart goes out to them. With recovery stories, where I usually see the comments/conversations go south is over the question of how you get sober. A comments thread on AA can be a dark place. Personally, AA was my way out, but it's not for everyone. There is an interesting, complicated discussion going on about how we treat addiction, and how we could improve. It's needed. There's so much addiction in our country right now.

permalink #17 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) Frako, Your post reminds me of a guy I (briefly) dated from India, who couldn't understand why everyone he met in Dallas wanted spend their Friday in a bar getting wasted. The alcohol didn't agree with him, and made him sluggish. He just didn't understand the desire/need to drink yourself into oblivion three times a week. The further I get from that world, the less sense it makes to me, too, but I can tell you in my 20s, it was living to me. The ability to drink has a STRONG genetic component. I am part Irish and part Finnish. If you know anything about those cultures, then you know I am like a champion dog bred for binge drinking. I've known other Asians who couldn't tolerate booze, either, and then I've known some who drank more than me. I have a Google alert for "Binge Drinking," and there are a few stories about binge-drinking Japanese businessmen and young South Korean women. But 90 percent of the stories are from the UK, Australia, and the U.S. -- it seems to be the combination of social freedom plus Western wealth plus consumer excess. Plus, copycat syndrome. Everyone does it because everyone else does it!

permalink #18 of 111 Frako Loden (frako) Well, and binge drinking is the default Asian way of drinking. One reason is that the trains shut down at a certain hour, and if you go out drinking with your co-workers night after night, you know that you have to drink as much as possible as quickly as possible. It's also rude to let your fellow drinker sit there with an empty glass for more than a few seconds, so you're always filling it and always trying to keep up with everybody else. "Ikki nomi" is the performance of chugging just like at frat parties, and if you're Asian and highly sensitive to alcohol, ikki nomi ensures that you'll fall fast asleep on the train home and probably barf on the platform of the connecting train or your home station if you're lucky. Two other factors enable binge drinking in Japan at least. The things you say while drunk are considered expressions of "sincerity," and they're forgiven if not forgotten the next day at work. Also there's no charge for being drunk and disorderly in public.

permalink #19 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) Fascinating. One of the tremendous appeals of drinking, across cultures, is that it's a way to loosen up, be freer, and I do notice that the more "uptight" societies (England, Japan) often have strong drinking rituals. Think about American weddings: Who would EVER dance if we were all sober?

permalink #20 of 111 david gault (dgault) I haven't had a drink for more than 10 years, and my ears perked up (as if in reaction to a sound) when I read "I am part Irish and part Finnish..." That's how deep the instinct goes. It's genetic and I think it had survival value to the species for millenia. But not so much, anymore. I'm looking forward to reading your book. Thanks for taking the time to chat with us.

permalink #21 of 111 Dodge (dodge1234) I don't like the taste of alcohol. It doesn't make me drunk. I have to drink a lot to get a buzz on at all but I quickly reach a point where I just can't stand the taste. I have been drunk once or twice. Pina coladas was my downfall. They can be quite strong before you taste the alcahol. That and Long Island Ice Tea which snuck up on me. But mostly I just never got into the habit.

permalink #22 of 111 Elizabeth Churchill (leroyleroy) Sarah, a few posts back you pointed out that the social costs of drunkenness are higher for women than for men. This is true of many things that are pleasurable, especially sex and food, and it makes us want to rebel, to defy unfair social constraints. But unfortunately the biological costs can also be higher for women. You talked about this a little with regards to your efforts at weight loss. Have you gotten any pushback from fat pride activists?

permalink #23 of 111 Sarah Hepola (shepola) This is a great question. It also points back to the incredible allure of drinking for women in the first place. Booze is like two middle fingers at the notion of being “a proper lady.” So much of my behavior in early adulthood can be understood as either kowtowing to these insane standards or rebelling against them, but both paths neglected an essential question: Who do *I* want to be? After I quit drinking, I was deeply uncomfortable in my body. I was in bad shape, physically — I had an ulcer, and was carrying around 50 extra pounds. I went on a diet, and there’s a chapter in the book where I talk about the shame I felt “buying in” to the weight-loss industrial complex. It’s so funny. Here we are, three-quarters of the way through a book about booze and sex and bad decisions, and what REALLY embarrasses me is the six months I spent logging calories in My Fitness Pal. The body acceptance movement was blossoming during this time period: Society, for the first time in my memory, was embracing fuller figures, questioning what true health and beauty is. Our standards had been so narrow, so warped. I really wondered — and still do — whether my inability to accept my larger figure was a failure on my part. But I was also painfully estranged from my body. It was not a home to me. It was like a rental I despised, and never decorated. Years of binge drinking and binge eating away my hangovers had buried me, and in some ways, I was just discovering body for the first time. I’ve never gotten any pushback from the fat activist community, though I certainly would welcome their feedback. My sense is that the body acceptance movement is about finding peace in your own skin. Central to its philosophy is that all bodies are different, and we should love and hold sacred the shape we’ve been given. I think that’s what I was doing.

permalink #24 of 111 behind on BADGES! (obizuth) i think you're right, sarah -- i think real body-acceptance advocates understand that there are different ways to be at home in one's body, and there is no one-size-fits-all [sic] approach. there will always be knee-jerk people who talk about "real women" and yell "eat a sandwich" at strangers. apropros of nothing, and with no transition, one of my favorite moments in the book -- because it says SO MUCH about two different peopel (and gender and coolness) in two short paragraphs, and also because it is fucking hilarious -- is when sarah hangs a poster from Rent over her desk at the hipster paper in Austin on her first day and a scruffy dude walks by and glances at it and says SERIOUSLY? and walks away.