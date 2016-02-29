Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.489 : Hospice Today - and Tomorrow

permalink #0 of 103 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Hospice is a philosophy and practice of palliative care for terminally ill patients, focusing not just on medical support, but also attending to emotional and spiritual needs. In the U.S., hospice care is a benefit offered by Medicare and Medicaid, a system of care usually delivered at home but sometimes in a dedicated hospice facility. From its beginning as a volunteer movement, hospice in the U.S. has grown into a multibillion dollar industry, with large for-profit corporate chains of hospice organizations appearing in addition to the smaller non-profits. How much we know about hospice care usually depends whether we’ve encountered it personally as end-of-life care for a friend or relative. We keep thoughts of aging and death at arm’s length, for the most part, until and unless we encounter it in some part of our lives. But aging, illness, and death are inherent, and getting more attention with the aging of the baby boomer “demographic bulge." We’ve asked three members of the WELL who are focused on hospice to join us for a two-week discussion about the current state and future of the hospice movement (and industry). Paula Span is a veteran journalist and a professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She writes the New Old Age, formerly a blog about aging and caregiving, now a print and online column, for the New York Times. Her book "When the Time Comes: Families With Aging Parents Share Their Struggles and Solutions," was published by Hachette in 2009. She has helped care for three family members who have died, two with hospice care. Renshin Bunce has worked as a professional hospice chaplain for the last six years. Before that, she lived at worked at San Francisco Zen Center where she ordained as a Zen Buddhist priest. Elisabeth Wickett hosts the Hospice and Gimp.ind conferences on the Well.

permalink #1 of 103 Paula Span (pspan) Jon, so glad you have given us -- and everyone out there -- a chance to talk about hospice care. It's been a Medicare benefit for more than 30 years, it provides services to more than a million and a half Americans a year, it can do so much to help families and terminally ill people have comfort and autonomy in their last days -- and I find it's still so little known and misunderstood. Wondering if Ren and Elisabeth agree. People tell me about how ill their relatives are (usually older adults but not always) and how fragmented and unhelpful their medical care is. I say, "Perhaps it's time to talk to a hospice organization." People say, "We're not there yet." Or they say, "We want to keep her at home." Or other things that show that for all its growth, hospice still seems dogged by misconceptions or, maybe, just our collective unwillingness to think much about the end of life.

permalink #2 of 103 Renshin Bunce (renshin) I think it's the latter, Paula -- as if we're all whistling while we walk past the graveyard, hoping death will never come to us or anyone we love. We do hear misconceptions about hospice such as the idea that as soon as we arrive people die, and even that it's part of our charge to hasten death, but I think the reluctance to start hospice is a reluctance to deal with death at all. We often have a meeting with relatives after a patient is admitted to our service so they can meet the team members (nurse, social worker and chaplain – doctor, home health aid and team manager are available but generally don’t attend these meetings) face to face, and so we can go over hospice guidelines and standards with them in an atmosphere that's less stressful than their admissions meeting. When I remind them that their loved one is on hospice because a doctor has signed a piece of paper saying that it appears that there is a) a terminal illness for which there's no further treatment and b) that they have less than six months to live, I'm often asked what happens if the patient lives longer than six months - as if we kick them to some imaginary curb because they've exhausted their hospice benefit. In fact, we keep people on our service for as long as they’re showing signs of decline. If a patient is admitted when they’re already actively dying, we can be helpful in controlling pain and agitation. But if we’ve been with them for months before they start transitioning, we can be much more effective in providing physical and spiritual comfort simply because we know them and they know us. When I first started working in hospice, six years ago, it was not unusual for old people with slow moving diseases to stay on our service for a couple of years and then die in comfort. Medicare audited all of the big hospice companies a few years ago and took back a lot of money because they claimed companies were treating patients who were inappropriate, so things have changed – it’s not unusual for us to discharge someone "for extended prognosis," that is, for being too healthy for hospice. This is often a source of joy for the family, but if we've been providing in-home care to a patient and family with limited resources, losing our service can be quite stressful. The simple fact is that we don’t hasten death and we don’t prolong life. We just meet the patient where they are, and do everything we can in terms of beds and wheelchairs and suction machines, diapers and wipes and all medicine necessary to address the disease that brought them to hospice, and staff who are familiar with the territory and know how to control the symptoms. And it’s all free.

permalink #3 of 103 . (wickett) My mother died without hospice, which was not our choice at all. She was in long-term care and the institution was building a hospice section. During construction, they refused to bring in a hospice team to the facility to care for my mother. All she really needed was adequate pain medications. Instead of having hospice ease her death, she was brutalized by nurses and a doctor refusing morphine because of possible addiction and because it could slow her respiration. Hers was an agonizing death, which was completely unnecessary and totally inhumane. I watched and did all I could for her. She was 98-years old. I was her only daughter and also her hospice team.

permalink #7 of 103 Dodge (dodge1234) Me, too. We had hospice for my aunt who remained under my sister and my care at sister's house her last month. Nurse came out every couple of days. I was impressed with them. On morphine. Went well. As such things go. Funeral home all arranged. Our family cemetery ready. Still sad. But she was ready. The beloved husband long gone. The interim not as beloved one also gone. I sat and looked at pictures and listened to her until her stroke then we talked to her tho she didn't react. She was 99. I suspect I shall be all alone when I go. They'll have to take me to a place as I couldn't stay at home. Id require expensive round the clock nurses and I'd be more comfy at a place than here. I just hope I make it that far. And that my pets go first. Tho i shall be sad. I don't want them ending in the pound. I have no family that would care for me as we cared for my aunt. So, will read here with interest.

permalink #8 of 103 Paula Span (pspan) Elisabeth, that is a horrifying experience. I'm so sorry. Maybe we should talk a bit about what hospice is and does. --It's covered by Medicare and Medicaid, so free to the elderly and the poor. But anybody of any age, including kids with terminal diseasees, can use hospice care at end of life. Most private insurers cover it too. Although there are a few residential hospices, in most cases hospice care is provided in people's own homes, or in the places they live -- nursing homes, assisted living, relatives' homes. That is where most people want to be where they die -- at home, not in ICUs. And as Ren points out, patients have illnesses from which they'd be expected to die within six months -- but predicting length of life is notoriously difficult. Those who live longer can keep getting recertified for hospice. A big issue is that people wait to long to enroll. However skilled a hospice staff is, there's not a whole lot they can do for people who enroll within days or hours of death. More time means better care.

permalink #11 of 103 jelly fish challenged (reet) I worked with hospice caring for three friends and with my dad's dying. My brother and I hd a hard time convincing dad to bring them in because he felt he was "giving up" and they might speed up the dying. But establishing that reltionship while he was still feeling good and didn't need them so much was critical to how well it all went in the last, much more difficult weeks. He loved his nurses, one in particular, and I'll always feel they became part of our family.

permalink #12 of 103 Renshin Bunce (renshin) How long was your dad on hospice, reet?

permalink #13 of 103 . (wickett) I'd be interested to learn about how the ideals and organization of hospice have evolved within medical school curriculums and the geriatric specialty.

permalink #14 of 103 Paulina Borsook (loris) am a total hospice advocate but hate what medicare has done to it in recent times (i have friends who work in hospice); ppl not being admitted to hospice when they really should be or being kicked out for not declining fast enuf (this happened with my mother: she was kicked out of hospice and 10 weeks later was dead. ta-da!). also, it's criminal that except at the very end, hospice doesnt supply the 24/7 caregiving such situations require: that falls on the family or private-pay. but then, our whole healthcare delivery system is predicated on -procedures- and not on care, so...

permalink #15 of 103 Paula Span (pspan) I'm with you on part of that, Paulina. Medicare has been auditing hospices to prevent fraud or misuse, supposedly, and it's left hospices frightened about keeping people enrolled if they can't show continuing decline. So yes, people have gotten bounced for "not dying fast enough," and even though they can then go back on hospice care, it is jarring and disheartening to patient s and families. But hospice has never provided 24/7 caregiving. This isn't a Medicare issue; it's the way the program is designed. It's always been intended to provide support to families (or paid caregivers) who do the round the clock care, by bringing in nurses and aides and social workers and chaplains. But it's not on the scene every moment and it's hard to see how it could be. No part of our health care system, Medicare or otherwise, provides that and we can and maybe should rail about it. But it's certainly true that you can get Medicare to pay for an MRI but you can't get it to send you a helper three hours a day to do the laundry, make a couple of meals, and give you a bath -- except right after a hospitalization. My column on getting bounced from hospice (featuring two WELL members and their parents) here: http://newoldage.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/01/07/bounced-from-hospice/

permalink #16 of 103 Renshin Bunce (renshin) What Paula says is accurate. Another misconception that we deal with surprisingly frequently is that there is "a hospice." There are a bunch of companies, both for-profit and non-profit, that contract with Medicare to provide hospice services. Hospice is, like everything else in our country, very competitive, and I think my company's willingness to provide bedside staff is one reason we're so successful.

permalink #17 of 103 Dodge (dodge1234) So. IS there care homes in hospice? A place I can be admitted for those last few days?

permalink #18 of 103 Cliff Dweller (robinsline) There are hospice facilities in some places. I knew a few people who spent their last few days in one in Columbus. It was by all accounts a good place to be.

permalink #19 of 103 Paulina Borsook (loris) oh i know medicare (or any other insurance) generally doesnt provide care, except in certain 'skilled nursing' situations. was just railing about the system in general. i know the zen hospice in sf is supposed to be great --- but again, it has to be private-paid --- because, who knows the hour of his/her death? until it's at the very end (as when my mother had her major stroke --- then hospice was brought in to administer the morphine to ease the breathing, and was gone in 36 hrs), one could realistically -be- 'in hospice' for months. was just thinking of a friend whose husband died of lung cancer, kept at home; there were all the private caregivers she had to hire in addition to her own own constant caregiving; and over labor-day weekend, when he was really going down hill, the hospice she had signed up with --- had no one AT ALL available to help her/provide help + guidance in what where his final days. one other societal resource we dont fund as we should (as i always say, all money flies upward to the hedgefunders).

permalink #20 of 103 Diane Shifrin (dshif) The aim of hospice is laudatory, obviously, but here are some concerns I have: Hospices are of varying quality, we found out when my dad was terminal, so ask everyone: caregivers, long-term administrators, etc. before you sign on with one. There's a conflict between "curative" and "palliative" care that can cause problems. Parts of a person may be dying and parts still able to improve, but due to structural/bureaucratic factors, hospice can only provide "palliative" care. This can cause absurdities and suffering. Lastly, I am a great proponent of death with dignity and in some respects, this conflicts with hospice. I'll make a generalization about the philosophy of hospice, that death is a process, a meaningful process and that hospice feels 1) that you should go through the whole thing A to Z and 2) that they can handle any kind of pain that accompanies the process. In many cases, this works out fine. I think there will be cases though, where an unspeakably horrible death awaits and in those cases, there is nothing to be gained by interfering with a patient's desire for a graceful exit -- nothing to be gained by enduring those last few weeks or months.

permalink #21 of 103 Paulina Borsook (loris) right, the philosophical conflict between hospice and death with dignity (compassion and choice) --- may become more of an issue with time.

permalink #22 of 103 Dodge (dodge1234) I do wonder, since they gave us a bottle of liquid morphine to give to my aunt, if sometimes the family, watching them sink into that stupor, don't give just a bit more than they ought. Not saying they deliberately kill them but that maybe in an effort to relieve them they shorten the time between doses or mistake the amount. And if they do, well. I can't say it isnt a blessing. My aunt lived two weeks after the stroke that basically rendered her comatose. She had already reached the point where she no longer drank or ate anything. Just lay and moaned until you gave her the morphine so she would settle to quietness. BTW. The pamphlets and instructions and descriptions. Teaching, if you will, of the family when they were about to start taking care of this loved one in their last few days was very good with this one place. It's hard to not want to find something to FEED or liquid to get into them. But as explained, their body doesn't want it. It goes against desire to nurture. And is hard for the caregiver.

permalink #23 of 103 With catlike tread (sumac) I think the hospice concept is great, but the practice varies wildly and is sometimes very bad. The curative/palliative drug distinction is the source of some problems I've heard of. E.g. A woman went to the hospital on Friday after having fallen, was "put on hospice" and was immediately denied her anti-edema medication. By the time her doctor, who had prescribed the medication, showed up on Monday, it was too late. Hospice treatment killed her, probably months earlier than she would have died. I know of another woman, with advanced cancer, who was denied a drug on the grounds that it was fighting the cancer. But it was fighting a symptom that was causing her pain. It wouldn't save her life, but it would prevent some of the pain (and damage) she would experience before her death. It would do so without the narcotic effects of the straight pain drugs. I hope I am remembering right that her advocates were able to get that decision reversed, though not easily. It seems to me that if I wanted hospice care for myself or others, I would have to do a lot of research to find a situation I trusted, and that worries me.

permalink #24 of 103 Paulina Borsook (loris) yeah, it is so distressing that even with something which conceptually is an unalloyed good such as hospice --- as with practically every other mainstream medical intervention one can think of these days, one needs lots of research and lots of folks-not-the-patient as watchdogs. and quality varies hugely. a friend remarked to me that when it gets to be time for him, he intends to go to mexico and get his own IV morphine and hang out on the beach. i dont know how realistic that is --- but expressed his desire to NOT be in the mainline care-system.